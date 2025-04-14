Marc Marquez Triumphs at Qatar Grand Prix Despite Early Collision

Marc Marquez, once again, demonstrated his mastery of the racetrack, clinching a dramatic victory at the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday. Despite a collision with his brother Alex in the very first lap that compromised his bike's performance, Marquez emerged victorious, showcasing his strategic prowess and resilience.

The race at Lusail International Circuit was marked by Marquez's adept tire management as he navigated the challenges posed by both his damaged bike and the intense competition. Maverick Vinales initially finished second but received a 16-second penalty for a tire pressure violation, promoting Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia. The penalties continued to shake up the rankings as VR46 Racing's Franco Morbidelli rounded out the podium.

This win elevates Marquez to the top of the rider standings with 123 points, extending a 17-point lead over his brother, with Bagnaia trailing in third. The Qatar victory marks a significant achievement for Marquez, highlighting his comeback since winning at Lusail in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)