Rory McIlroy's Historic Victory: Completing the Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy defeated Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff at the Masters, becoming the first European to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors. This victory marks McIlroy's first major win since 2014, solidifying his legacy in the golf world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 04:58 IST
Rory McIlroy

In a dramatic finish at the Masters, Rory McIlroy clinched the career Grand Slam, becoming the first European to achieve this golfing milestone. His victory came after triumphing over Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff.

The win was a crowning moment for McIlroy, marking his first major title since 2014. Despite a tense round where he missed a five-foot par putt in regulation, he redeemed himself by landing an impressive approach at the 18th during the playoff.

McIlroy's accomplishment is a testament to his perseverance, having attempted the Grand Slam over 11 years. His victory at the Masters not only enhances his storied career but also sets a new benchmark for European golfers.

