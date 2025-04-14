Rory McIlroy's Historic Victory: Completing the Grand Slam at the Masters

In a dramatic finish at the Masters, Rory McIlroy clinched the career Grand Slam, becoming the first European to achieve this golfing milestone. His victory came after triumphing over Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff.

The win was a crowning moment for McIlroy, marking his first major title since 2014. Despite a tense round where he missed a five-foot par putt in regulation, he redeemed himself by landing an impressive approach at the 18th during the playoff.

McIlroy's accomplishment is a testament to his perseverance, having attempted the Grand Slam over 11 years. His victory at the Masters not only enhances his storied career but also sets a new benchmark for European golfers.

