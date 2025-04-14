Dhoni's Strategic Move: CSK Wins the Toss and Opts to Bowl Against LSG

In a strategic play, Chennai Super Kings, under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, won the toss and chose to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League match on Monday.

CSK made two critical changes to their lineup, introducing Shaik Rasheed in place of Devon Conway and replacing Ravichandran Ashwin with Jamie Overton.

Lucknow Super Giants adjusted their team by reassigning Mitchell Marsh back into the side, substituting him for Himmat Singh. The teams are ready for an intense match-up, with both sides fielding strong lineups.

(With inputs from agencies.)