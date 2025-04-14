Usman Tariq Under Scrutiny Again: Suspect Bowling Action Raises Concerns

In a repeat of last year's controversy, Quetta Gladiators off-spinner Usman Tariq has been officially reported for a suspect bowling action during a high-profile clash in the ongoing Pakistan Super League. The scrutiny, confirmed by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown, took place during Quetta's encounter with Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where they suffered a heavy 79-run defeat.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday that Tariq's bowling action came under suspicion for the second year in a row. According to PSL regulations, Tariq remains eligible to play in future matches, but a third report would lead to his suspension until he receives clearance from an ICC-accredited facility.

Tariq's unique bowling style, characterized by a distinct pause before delivering his side-arm off-breaks, diverged from typical off-spinner techniques, previously drawing attention in March 2024. Despite collecting 1/34 in his four-over performance, Quetta's efforts were overshadowed by a dominant Lahore batting lineup, leaving Quetta in need of a comeback strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)