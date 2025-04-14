Left Menu

Usman Tariq Under Scrutiny Again: Suspect Bowling Action Raises Concerns

Quetta Gladiators' Usman Tariq faces another scrutiny for suspect bowling during the PSL match against Lahore Qalandars. Reported by umpires for the second consecutive season, Tariq risks suspension if reported again. Despite this, Quetta struggled as Lahore triumphed with a 79-run victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:14 IST
Usman Tariq (Photo: @thePSLT20/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a repeat of last year's controversy, Quetta Gladiators off-spinner Usman Tariq has been officially reported for a suspect bowling action during a high-profile clash in the ongoing Pakistan Super League. The scrutiny, confirmed by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown, took place during Quetta's encounter with Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where they suffered a heavy 79-run defeat.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday that Tariq's bowling action came under suspicion for the second year in a row. According to PSL regulations, Tariq remains eligible to play in future matches, but a third report would lead to his suspension until he receives clearance from an ICC-accredited facility.

Tariq's unique bowling style, characterized by a distinct pause before delivering his side-arm off-breaks, diverged from typical off-spinner techniques, previously drawing attention in March 2024. Despite collecting 1/34 in his four-over performance, Quetta's efforts were overshadowed by a dominant Lahore batting lineup, leaving Quetta in need of a comeback strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

