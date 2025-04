Chennai Triumphs in IPL Clash Against Lucknow

In an exhilarating Indian Premier League matchup, Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious over Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. Rishabh Pant's performance stood out with a solid 63 runs for Lucknow, yet it wasn't enough to secure a win.

Ravindra Jadeja was pivotal in Chennai's triumph with figures of 3-0-24-2, dismissing key players like Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni, adding to Lucknow's woes.

Matheesha Pathirana sealed the deal for Chennai, capturing two wickets and limiting Lucknow to a total of 166/7 in their 20-over innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)