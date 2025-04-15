Jaffer Urges Pant to Master Strike Rotation Amid Solid Performance
Rishabh Pant showcased his potential with a 63-run knock against CSK but was advised by Wasim Jaffer to enhance his strike rotation skills. Jaffer noted Pant's tendency to rely on big shots and emphasized the importance of Kohli-like strike rotation mastery for consistent performance.
In a promising display against the Chennai Super Kings, Rishabh Pant scored a brisk 63 off 49 balls, garnering attention. However, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer underscored a key area for improvement in Pant's batting technique: strike rotation.
Jaffer pointed out that while Pant exhibits flamboyance in his stroke play, he sometimes gets bogged down without rotating the strike, which leads him to opt for risky big hits. In contrast, Jaffer praised Virat Kohli's ability to navigate the field efficiently, continuously getting off strike and keeping the scoreboard ticking.
Additionally, Jaffer observed Pant's inclination towards playing shots primarily on the leg side, noting that Pant rarely attempts straight hits until late in his innings. This pattern was evident in his performance where early aggression was followed by a lull, notably against CSK's bowler Noor Ahmad. Pant did manage to regain momentum against other bowlers like Matheesha Pathirana, but his final attempt at a high-score finish fell short.
