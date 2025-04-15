Ireland Serves Up Its First Indoor Tennis Arena

In a move that promises to revolutionize the sport in Ireland, the country is preparing to welcome its first indoor tennis arena in Dundalk, scheduled to open in the summer of 2025.

This significant development aims to increase participation and nurture talent, marking a new era for Irish tennis enthusiasts and players.

The arena, transformed from the old Dundalk Ice Dome, will feature four state-of-the-art courts and professional-grade training facilities, being a landmark project for Tennis Ireland.

