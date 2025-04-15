Ireland Serves Up Its First Indoor Tennis Arena
Ireland is set to open its first indoor tennis arena in Dundalk by summer 2025, aiming to enhance tennis participation and develop talent. The facility will feature elite training amenities and a planned increase in the sport’s profile across the nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:08 IST
In a move that promises to revolutionize the sport in Ireland, the country is preparing to welcome its first indoor tennis arena in Dundalk, scheduled to open in the summer of 2025.
This significant development aims to increase participation and nurture talent, marking a new era for Irish tennis enthusiasts and players.
The arena, transformed from the old Dundalk Ice Dome, will feature four state-of-the-art courts and professional-grade training facilities, being a landmark project for Tennis Ireland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
