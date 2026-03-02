Iran Condemns Alleged US-Israeli Strikes on Natanz Facility
Iran's ambassador to the UN nuclear agency, Reza Najafi, accused the US and Israel of targeting Iran's Natanz nuclear site with airstrikes. Both nations have not acknowledged the recent attacks, which echo earlier actions in a 12-day conflict in June. Najafi called these strikes unlawful and fabricated as attempts to block Iran's peaceful nuclear programs.
In a recent statement, Iran's UN nuclear agency ambassador, Reza Najafi, has accused the United States and Israel of launching airstrikes on the Natanz nuclear enrichment site.
According to Najafi, these actions are both unlawful and baseless, contradicting claims that Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons development. No official acknowledgment of the strikes has come from the US or Israel, echoing past hostilities in a 12-day conflict from June of this year.
Najafi strongly condemned these strikes and termed them as attacks on Iran's peaceful and safeguarded nuclear facilities.
