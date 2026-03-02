Iran Condemns Alleged US-Israeli Strikes on Natanz Facility

In a recent statement, Iran's UN nuclear agency ambassador, Reza Najafi, has accused the United States and Israel of launching airstrikes on the Natanz nuclear enrichment site.

According to Najafi, these actions are both unlawful and baseless, contradicting claims that Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons development. No official acknowledgment of the strikes has come from the US or Israel, echoing past hostilities in a 12-day conflict from June of this year.

Najafi strongly condemned these strikes and termed them as attacks on Iran's peaceful and safeguarded nuclear facilities.

