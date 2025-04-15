Left Menu

Epic Bidding Drama at UTT Season 6 Auction: Records Set and Stars Signed

The Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 auction set new records as Chennai Lions secured Fan Siqi for 19.7 lakh tokens, making her the highest-valued player. Other key signings included Diya Chitale for Dabang Delhi and Adriana Diaz for Kolkata ThunderBlades, with teams employing strategic bids for a competitive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:30 IST
(L-R) Taneesha Kotecha, Diya Chitale, Sathiyan G, Vita Dani - Co-founder of UTT, Payas Jain, Harmeet Desai at the UTT Season 6 Auction held in Mumbai today. (Photo: UTT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The auction for Season 6 of Ultimate Table Tennis was marked by fierce competition as franchises engaged in strategic bidding to secure top paddlers. Chennai Lions made headlines with a record-breaking bid of 19.7 lakh tokens for Chinese paddler Fan Siqi, making her the highest-valued player at the event.

Indian talent also shone brightly, as Diya Chitale became the top-valued Indian player, returning to Dabang Delhi TTC via the Right to Match card for 14.1 lakh tokens. This auction was the first time players went under the hammer, adding excitement to the team-building process.

Reigning champions Goa Challengers retained Harmeet Desai while also revamping their squad with international stars. Owners and team directors emphasized the blend of experienced international players and promising young talent, fueling anticipation for the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

