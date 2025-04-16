Thrilling Defense: Punjab Kings Break IPL Record Against Kolkata
Punjab Kings achieved a historic victory by defending the lowest total in IPL history, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs. Despite posting only 111 runs, Punjab's bowlers, led by Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen, excelled under pressure, capturing seven wickets to secure the win.
In an exhilarating match at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, the Punjab Kings etched their names in IPL history by defending the lowest-ever total, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs.
The thrilling encounter saw Kolkata falter against Punjab's formidable bowling lineup, spearheaded by Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen, who collectively took seven wickets, leading their team to victory.
Punjab's coach Ricky Ponting expressed immense pride in the team's performance, highlighting the stark turnaround after their recent failure to defend a higher total. The win was hailed as a season-defining moment, showcasing Punjab's resilience and strategic acumen on the field.
(With inputs from agencies.)
