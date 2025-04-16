Left Menu

Cricket's Triumphant Return: Pomona to Host 2028 Olympic Games

Cricket will be reintroduced to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, with Pomona hosting the event. Featuring six men's and women's teams, the competition will take place at the multipurpose Fairgrounds facility. The decision marks a pivotal moment for cricket's global appeal in the T20 format.

In a historic move, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday that the city of Pomona, California, will host the cricket competition during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This marks the sport's return to the Olympics after 128 years, last featuring in the 1900 Paris Games.

The event, set to take place at Pomona's Fairgrounds, 48 kilometers from Los Angeles, will see six teams competing in both men's and women's categories. The venue, commonly referred to as Fairplex, is known for hosting various conventions and sporting events, but lacks a designated cricket field.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed enthusiasm, highlighting cricket's inclusion as a major opportunity to expand its audience. The 2028 Olympics will witness cricket joined by baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, and squash, emphasizing a dynamic mix of sports.

