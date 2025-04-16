Jitesh Sharma: The Unseen Hero of RCB

In the high-pressure world of IPL cricket, Jitesh Sharma of Royal Challengers Bengaluru has embraced the challenge of being a finisher with grace. While the job doesn't often yield personal milestones, Jitesh's contributions are crucial to his team's success.

Batting at number six, Jitesh has made significant impacts despite minimal time at the crease, such as his 40 off 19 balls against Mumbai Indians. For Jitesh, scores in the 30s or 40s have come to represent much more due to his evolving role.

Additionally, Jitesh's role as a wicketkeeper offers him invaluable perspectives on the game, allowing him to strategically guide his team. Mentorship from RCB's Dinesh Karthik further fuels his growth and hunger for learning, setting the stage for potential future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)