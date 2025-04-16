Left Menu

Jitesh Sharma: The Unseen Hero of RCB

Jitesh Sharma, a key player for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, discusses the challenges and sacrifices of being a lower-order batsman. Despite fewer personal milestones, he prioritizes team victories. As a wicketkeeper, he gains vital insight into matches. Jitesh is eager to learn, earning praise from RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:29 IST
Jitesh Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In the high-pressure world of IPL cricket, Jitesh Sharma of Royal Challengers Bengaluru has embraced the challenge of being a finisher with grace. While the job doesn't often yield personal milestones, Jitesh's contributions are crucial to his team's success.

Batting at number six, Jitesh has made significant impacts despite minimal time at the crease, such as his 40 off 19 balls against Mumbai Indians. For Jitesh, scores in the 30s or 40s have come to represent much more due to his evolving role.

Additionally, Jitesh's role as a wicketkeeper offers him invaluable perspectives on the game, allowing him to strategically guide his team. Mentorship from RCB's Dinesh Karthik further fuels his growth and hunger for learning, setting the stage for potential future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

