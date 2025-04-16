Left Menu

World Bank Chief in Talks with US Over Funding Concerns

World Bank President Ajay Banga has held constructive discussions with the Trump administration regarding the future U.S. contribution to the bank's fund, notably concerning a $4 billion IDA pledge. Reduced contributions could shrink the funding round, yet still surpass pre-pandemic levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:09 IST
World Bank Chief in Talks with US Over Funding Concerns
Ajay Banga
  • Country:
  • United States

World Bank President Ajay Banga reported engaging in productive talks with the Trump administration, addressing the U.S.'s future funding commitments to the lender.

Banga highlighted the uncertain outlook of the U.S. maintaining the $4 billion International Development Association pledge made under President Biden, which, coupled with potential reductions from European countries, might decrease the latest funding round.

Nonetheless, Banga remains optimistic, noting ongoing constructive dialogue, though he awaits a final resolution. "They're asking the right questions," he shared, indicating positive engagement in these critical financial discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025