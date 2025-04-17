No Champions Glory: Mbappé's Rocky Start at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé's pursuit of a Champions League title with Real Madrid fell short in his first season, following previous attempts with Paris Saint-Germain. Despite joining the record-holding team, he couldn't drive them to victory, and his season ended in disappointment at Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Arsenal, resulting in a 5-1 aggregate exit from the tournament after a decisive 3-0 first-leg loss. Mbappé's struggle on the field was evident; the forward didn't manage a single shot on target, and left the game limping due to an ankle injury, amid boos from parts of the home crowd.

Arsenal moves forward to face PSG, while Real is left analyzing their team dynamics. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois emphasized the need for improved teamwork over individual play. With a close Spanish league race and an upcoming Copa del Rey final, the stakes remain high for Madrid.

