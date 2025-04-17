Van Dijk's Anfield Legacy: Extended Until 2027

Virgil Van Dijk, the captain of Liverpool, has committed his future to the club by signing a contract extension that will keep him at Anfield until 2027. This new agreement puts an end to an extended period of speculation about the Dutch centre-back's next move.

Expressing his gratitude and excitement, Van Dijk articulated his feelings in a statement, saying, "It's a proud feeling, it's a feeling of joy. It's just incredible. The journey I've had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I'm so happy."

The Premier League club affirmed the extension on Thursday, signalling a continued partnership with one of their key defensive assets, much to the delight of the team's supporters.

