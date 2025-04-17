Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Triumphs in School Race, Proves Competitive Spirit
Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the parents' race at her son's sports day, maintaining her competitive spirit. The 38-year-old plans to return to professional competition in 2025 after an injury setback in the 2024 Olympics.
Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce once again demonstrated her unmatched speed and determination, winning the 100 meters race at her son Zyon's sports day. The Jamaican athlete, who holds three Olympic gold medals, left other parents far behind in Wednesday's event, a victory she proudly shared on Instagram.
In repeating her 2023 success, Fraser-Pryce showed she hasn't lost her competitive drive, even when the stakes involve playground bragging rights. With two Olympic 100m titles to her name from 2008 and 2012, she humorously commented, "They haven't banned me yet, so I'm at the line," posting a video of her latest triumph.
Despite a setback last year in Paris, where an injury in the warm-up led her to miss the 100m semi-final, Fraser-Pryce has announced a comeback plan. She aims to return to the track in 2025, keeping her athletic hopes alive after the disappointment at her final Olympic run.
(With inputs from agencies.)
