Sara Sorribes Tormo Takes a Break: Navigating the Mental and Physical Toll of Pro Tennis
Olympic medallist Sara Sorribes Tormo is taking an indefinite break from tennis, citing the mental and physical toll the sport has taken on her. Despite recent victories, she revealed her struggles and uncertainty about her future in the sport, emphasizing her need for rest and rejuvenation.
Sara Sorribes Tormo, a Spanish Olympic medallist, announced an indefinite hiatus from tennis due to the hefty mental and physical demands of the sport. Sorribes Tormo, who secured a doubles bronze at last year's Paris Olympics, admitted to enduring prolonged struggles on court before deciding to prioritize her well-being.
Posting on Instagram, she revealed, "The cheerful image people see away from the court doesn't mirror the internal battles I fight." She confessed to losing motivation for training, improvement, and competing, highlighting an overwhelming sense of struggle that overshadows moments of peace.
The 28-year-old, who achieved a doubles title recently and won a singles match at the Billie Jean King Cup, stated uncertainty about whether her break would be permanent or temporary. She emphasized a desire to align with her body's signals and find consistency between her ambitions and mental health.
