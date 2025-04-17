Sara Sorribes Tormo Takes a Break: Navigating the Mental and Physical Toll of Pro Tennis

Sara Sorribes Tormo, a Spanish Olympic medallist, announced an indefinite hiatus from tennis due to the hefty mental and physical demands of the sport. Sorribes Tormo, who secured a doubles bronze at last year's Paris Olympics, admitted to enduring prolonged struggles on court before deciding to prioritize her well-being.

Posting on Instagram, she revealed, "The cheerful image people see away from the court doesn't mirror the internal battles I fight." She confessed to losing motivation for training, improvement, and competing, highlighting an overwhelming sense of struggle that overshadows moments of peace.

The 28-year-old, who achieved a doubles title recently and won a singles match at the Billie Jean King Cup, stated uncertainty about whether her break would be permanent or temporary. She emphasized a desire to align with her body's signals and find consistency between her ambitions and mental health.

