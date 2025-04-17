Left Menu

Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League: Uniting Continents Through Sport

The inaugural Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League kicks off in Gurugram, bringing together top kabaddi talent from Asia, Europe, and Africa. Hosted by Gurugram University, the event promises thrilling encounters, with day one featuring Tamil Lions vs Punjabi Tigers. The league showcases kabaddi's global reach and cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:55 IST
Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League: Uniting Continents Through Sport
Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anticipation reaches its peak as the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) prepares to launch at Gurugram University, the official venue. Beginning with the men's matches, the 13-day event promises to be a grand sporting affair that links continents through the traditional Indian sport.

The Tamil Lions are set to face the Punjabi Tigers in the league's first match, a much-awaited clash that underscores GI-PKL's spirit. Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association President Kanthi D. Suresh lauded Gurugram University's preparations, emphasizing the venue's readiness and the league's historic significance in global kabaddi.

The presence of men's and women's teams highlights GI-PKL's inclusive approach, with matches being broadcast live, ensuring wide global reach. Billboards across major Indian cities and a digital campaign in New York's Times Square illustrate the league's vibrant promotion. The grand finale, featuring both men's and women's competitions, will be a testament to kabaddi's worldwide appeal and growth, thanks to HIPSA's efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025