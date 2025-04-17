Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League: Uniting Continents Through Sport

Anticipation reaches its peak as the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) prepares to launch at Gurugram University, the official venue. Beginning with the men's matches, the 13-day event promises to be a grand sporting affair that links continents through the traditional Indian sport.

The Tamil Lions are set to face the Punjabi Tigers in the league's first match, a much-awaited clash that underscores GI-PKL's spirit. Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association President Kanthi D. Suresh lauded Gurugram University's preparations, emphasizing the venue's readiness and the league's historic significance in global kabaddi.

The presence of men's and women's teams highlights GI-PKL's inclusive approach, with matches being broadcast live, ensuring wide global reach. Billboards across major Indian cities and a digital campaign in New York's Times Square illustrate the league's vibrant promotion. The grand finale, featuring both men's and women's competitions, will be a testament to kabaddi's worldwide appeal and growth, thanks to HIPSA's efforts.

