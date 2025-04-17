Left Menu

Juventus and Jeep Revive Multi-Million Euro Sponsorship Deal

Jeep is set to reestablish its sponsorship with Juventus, agreeing to pay nearly 25 million euros annually. The club had struggled to secure a main sponsor after Jeep's previous deal ended. The agreement marks a resurgence in their partnership, with potential added revenue from Visit Detroit.

Updated: 17-04-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:54 IST
Juventus and Jeep Revive Multi-Million Euro Sponsorship Deal
Juventus is on the brink of revitalizing its partnership with Jeep, as the carmaker is set to invest nearly 25 million euros annually to have its brand back on the Italian soccer club's jersey. This development follows a season-long absence of a main sponsor after the previous contract lapsed last June.

Jeep, a part of Stellantis, has been associated with Juventus as a main sponsor since 2012, with sponsorship revenues once peaking at 45 million euros annually. Meanwhile, the club is struggling financially, highlighted by a lack of significant sponsorship and necessitating financial support from its parent company, Exor.

Further negotiations are underway, which could see Detroit's tourism bureau logo, 'Visit Detroit,' also adorning Juventus jerseys, promising potential new revenue streams. Yet, in line with UEFA regulations, only Jeep's logo will feature on the front of European competition jerseys. This news underscores Juventus' ongoing financial and competitive challenges following recent setbacks.

