Sourav Kothari's Triumph: A Historic Victory in IBSF World Billiards

Indian cueist Sourav Kothari secured the 2025 IBSF World Billiards title by defeating Pankaj Advani in an intense match in Carlow, Ireland. This victory marked Kothari's first IBSF world title, achieved 35 years after his father, Manoj Kothari, won the championship in Bangalore.

  Country:
  • India

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Indian cueist Sourav Kothari claimed the 2025 IBSF World Billiards title. He triumphed over the formidable Pankaj Advani in a thrilling final held at the Snooker and Billiards Ireland Academy in Carlow, Ireland.

Kothari's victory was highlighted by a remarkable 325-point break, solidifying his position as a leading figure in the cue sports world. Despite a valiant effort from Advani, Kothari maintained his composure and focus, ultimately securing a memorable win with a 725-480 scoreline.

This win represents a significant milestone in Kothari's career, as he becomes only the third Indian to conquer both the IBSF and WBL World Billiards stages, echoing his father's success from 35 years ago.

