Sunrisers Hyderabad's Late Surge Sets Up Competitive Total Against Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a competitive 162/5 against Mumbai Indians, thanks to a late surge of 57 runs in the final five overs. Despite the tricky pitch at Wankhede Stadium, their performance was bolstered by strong batting from Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad clawed back to post a competitive 162/5 against Mumbai Indians on a challenging pitch at Wankhede Stadium.

The Hyderabad team struggled initially, with their batsmen battling to adapt to the spin-friendly surface. However, a late surge powered by Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma in the closing stages of the innings brought a much-needed boost.

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult stood out with economical bowling, while MI's plan execution kept SRH batters in check for most of the game, until the final overs turned the tide in favor of Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

