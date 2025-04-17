Mumbai Indians Triumph Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dominant IPL Display

The Mumbai Indians sailed to a convincing four-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, continuing their upward trajectory in the Indian Premier League. Under the leadership of Will Jacks, who contributed significantly with both the bat and ball, the team secured their second successive win.

Adapting swiftly to the tricky Wankhede Stadium conditions, MI's bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, executed their game plan to perfection, containing SRH to 162 for 5. In response, Mumbai's batsmen showed a clear strategy to maintain momentum, with key innings from Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

Despite a brief scare, MI ultimately chased down the target with ease, underscoring their dominance in this one-sided contest. SRH's batting struggled to find rhythm on a challenging pitch, managing only a late flourish that fell short of the required tempo.

(With inputs from agencies.)