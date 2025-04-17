Left Menu

Triumphant Moves: Humpy's Strategic Victory at FIDE Women's Grand Prix

In a thrilling FIDE Women’s Grand Prix, Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy clinched a significant win over Russia's Polina Shuvalova. With China's Zhu Jiner leading, Divya Deshmukh secured a dramatic victory, keeping her close in the rankings. An intriguing all-Indian clash awaits in the upcoming rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:51 IST
Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy showcased her exceptional positional play as she triumphed over Russia's Polina Shuvalova in the fourth round of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix on Thursday.

China's prominent player, Zhu Jiner, maintained her lead, securing a victory against Poland's Alina Kashlinskaya, positioning her as the sole leader with 3.5 points. Meanwhile, Divya Deshmukh's resilient performance resulted in a victory over Melia Salome, placing her just half a point behind Jiner.

Dronavalli Harika appeared to be on course for a win against fellow Indian Vaishali Rameshbabu, but the match concluded in a draw following Harika's perpetual check. The tournament continues with Humpy and Harika's much-anticipated match, along with Divya facing Shuvalova, promising exciting developments in the upcoming rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

