Triumphant Moves: Humpy's Strategic Victory at FIDE Women's Grand Prix

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy showcased her exceptional positional play as she triumphed over Russia's Polina Shuvalova in the fourth round of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix on Thursday.

China's prominent player, Zhu Jiner, maintained her lead, securing a victory against Poland's Alina Kashlinskaya, positioning her as the sole leader with 3.5 points. Meanwhile, Divya Deshmukh's resilient performance resulted in a victory over Melia Salome, placing her just half a point behind Jiner.

Dronavalli Harika appeared to be on course for a win against fellow Indian Vaishali Rameshbabu, but the match concluded in a draw following Harika's perpetual check. The tournament continues with Humpy and Harika's much-anticipated match, along with Divya facing Shuvalova, promising exciting developments in the upcoming rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)