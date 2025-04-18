Dramatic Week in Sports: Milestones, Transitions, and Unexpected Challenges

In a pivotal week for sports, Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard is off blood-thinning medication after being treated for deep vein thrombosis but remains without a set return timeline. The development comes as Lindy Ruff of the Buffalo Sabres marks his 900th win, achieving this feat in a narrow victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Personnel changes shook the Sacramento Kings as GM Monte McNair and the team part ways post their play-in loss to the Dallas Mavericks, while Olympic organizers received crucial assurances from the White House regarding visas for the LA28 Games amidst potential travel restrictions.

Florida State University faced a tragic shooting incident, leading to the cancellation of all home sporting events through Sunday. Meanwhile, notable sports performances came from Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage and Kumar Rocker's first MLB win. Challenges in the personal lives of athletes like Aaron Rodgers were also highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)