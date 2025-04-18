Suruchi Singh: Rising Star in Indian Shooting with Triple World Cup Golds

Teen shooting sensation Suruchi Singh recently made headlines by clinching multiple gold medals at the ISSF World Cups in South America, a feat she attributes to the mentorship of stalwart Jitu Rai during her time at the national camp. Rai's 'basic tips' proved crucial in refining her already impressive skills.

At just 18, Suruchi has swiftly transitioned from dominating India's domestic shooting scene to becoming a prominent figure in the international arena. Her performances have sparked buzz around her potential to become the next big face of Indian shooting.

Suruchi remains grounded despite her rapid ascent. She credits her level-headedness and the guidance from Rai, alongside her disciplined training at Dronacharya Academy in Bhiwani, for her success at major international competitions, where she overcame pressures and adapted to varying conditions.

