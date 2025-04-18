Josh Brownhill's Decisive Header Fuels Burnley's Rise
Josh Brownhill's header secured Burnley a 2-1 victory over Watford, marking their 30th unbeaten Championship match. Burnley tops the standings, eyeing Premier League promotion. Watford's early lead faltered amid missed opportunities and two red cards, aiding Burnley's climb. Burnley matches Reading's 2006 unbeaten record.
Josh Brownhill's decisive header in the 58th minute propelled Burnley to a 2-1 victory over Watford on Friday, stretching their unbeaten streak to 30 matches in the Championship. This crucial win has pushed Burnley to the top of the standings, amassing 91 points.
Despite Watford's early advantage with Mamadou Doumbia's eighth-minute goal from Rocco Vata's cross, they squandered multiple opportunities to extend their lead. Zian Flemming's diving header on the stroke of halftime leveled the score, setting the stage for Burnley's resurgence.
Watford's hopes dwindled quickly after Moussa Sissoko's red card for an altercation with Flemming and again as Edo Kayembe received his second yellow card. Burnley's impressive run mirrors Reading's 2006 unbeaten record, underscoring their potential Premier League return.
