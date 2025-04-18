Left Menu

Inter Milan Striker's Race Against Injury: Can Thuram Make the Coppa Italia Semi-Final?

Inter Milan's top scorer, Marcus Thuram, suffers a thigh injury, threatening his participation in the Coppa Italia semi-final against AC Milan. Tests reveal left thigh muscle fatigue, with condition assessed daily. Inter, leading Serie A, also aim for Champions League glory, competing against Barcelona in the semi-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:49 IST
Inter Milan's ace striker, Marcus Thuram, finds his participation in the upcoming Coppa Italia semi-final match against AC Milan in jeopardy due to a thigh injury. The Serie A leaders divulged this development on Friday.

Thuram, the leading scorer for Inter with 14 goals in Serie A, is now in a race against time to recover. Italian media reports suggest that he is set to miss the forthcoming Serie A clash against fifth-placed Bologna, which presents a significant blow for the team.

Medical tests conducted early Friday indicated fatigue in the adductor muscles of Thuram's left thigh. Inter reinforced their top position in the Italian standings, holding a three-point lead over Napoli, and are on the brink of a possible treble, having secured a Champions League semi-final berth against Barcelona after a thrilling aggregate victory over Bayern Munich.

(With inputs from agencies.)

