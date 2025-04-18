Burnley's Unbeaten Streak and Watford's Downfall: A Championship Battle

In a thrilling Championship match on Friday, Burnley emerged victorious over Watford with a 2-1 win, thanks to Josh Brownhill's decisive second-half strike.

This victory marks Burnley's 30th consecutive unbeaten match, drawing them closer to a Premier League return as they now lead the standings with 91 points, three ahead of Leeds United.

Despite taking an early lead, Watford faltered after conceding, with red cards for Moussa Sissoko and Edo Kayembe hurting their chances. Burnley's Scott Parker praised his team's composure during the intense game.

(With inputs from agencies.)