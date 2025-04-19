Left Menu

Bengaluru's Home Stadium Struggles: A Former Players' Revenge

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue to struggle at home in the IPL, suffering their third defeat of the season. Former players have played crucial roles in these losses, with recent notable performances by Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul. The team has been successful in away games and aims to improve their home performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 09:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are grappling with their performance at home in the Indian Premier League, having lost their third match this season at their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Each defeat has been marked by significant contributions from former players of the team.

In the latest setback, Yuzvendra Chahal's remarkable bowling figures of 2-11, including the crucial wicket of Rajat Patidar, helped Punjab Kings secure a five-wicket win over Bengaluru in a rain-disturbed match. Regardless, Bengaluru have displayed a contrasting form away from home, winning all four away matches so far this season.

The Royal Challengers' fast bowler Josh Hazlewood acknowledged the recurring home losses and emphasized the need to learn and implement strategies more effectively. As the team plans for upcoming matches, they aim to transform their home ground fortunes by scrutinizing their gameplay carefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

