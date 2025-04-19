Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Bolsters Sports Momentum at 4th State Games 2025

At the 4th Arunachal State Games 2025 opening, Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the state's sporting achievements and future plans. Committed to enhancing facilities and training for athletes, the government aims for excellence at the 39th National Games. A world-class stadium is also in the pipeline, boosting infrastructure further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 12:37 IST
CM Khandu Opens Arunachal State Games 2025. Image Credit: ANI

In a vibrant ceremony at the Golden Jubilee Stadium, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the 4th Arunachal State Games 2025. Applauding athletes for their dedication, Khandu said their efforts have positioned Arunachal Pradesh as a top-tier sporting state, particularly after a stellar performance at the 38th National Games.

Khandu acknowledged Arunachal's notable achievement securing 13 medals and standing second in the Northeast at the National Games. The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to boost performance and attain a top 10 position at the upcoming 39th National Games in Meghalaya, providing comprehensive support to athletes.

Under the 'Mission Olympics', the state is enhancing training facilities, including possible international training opportunities for athletes. Khandu highlighted the construction of multiple stadiums and key infrastructure developments in various districts. A 25,000-capacity stadium is also under development in the state capital, marking significant progress in Arunachal's sports infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

