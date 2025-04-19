Left Menu

Sai Kishore's Historic Over: Gujarat Titans Triumph Over Delhi Capitals

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore made history by being the third IPL spinner to bowl his first over in the 20th over of the innings. His strategic bowling helped Gujarat Titans seal a win against Delhi Capitals, with Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford starring in a successful chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:13 IST
GT spinner Sai Kishore (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a rare and strategic move, Gujarat Titans' spinner Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore became just the third bowler in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to be introduced in the 20th over of the first innings. Debuting in this pivotal moment against Delhi Capitals, he joined the ranks of Sanath Jayasuriya and Rohit Sharma, who had previously achieved this feat in 2009 and 2010 respectively, playing for the Mumbai Indians and Deccan Chargers.

Sai Kishore capitalized on his opportunity by maintaining pressure and dismissing the aggressive Ashutosh Sharma, conceding a mere nine runs from the over. His clever bowling tactics ensured Delhi Capitals fell short of their 210-run target, thanks in part to substitute fielder Mahipal Lomror, who made a crucial catch.

With Delhi setting a target of 203/8, Gujarat's Jos Buttler led a controlled chase, remaining undefeated on 97 off 54 balls, securing a vital win for his team. Contributions from Sherfane Rutherford, an impact substitute, proved valuable. Gujarat sealed their victory with a seven-wicket win, topping the league table once again, as Mitchell Starc endured the final over onslaught. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

