India's Blue Tigresses Ready for AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

India's senior women's football team, under the guidance of head coach Crispin Chettri, has revealed their list of 39 probable players ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. The tournament is set to take place in Chiang Mai, Thailand, from June 23 to July 5, with the Blue Tigresses placed in Group B alongside Thailand, Mongolia, Timor-Leste, and Iraq.

The national team's training camp will commence on May 1, at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru. Notably, senior players Bala Devi and Ashalata Devi are absent from the list. Both were last seen representing the country in the 2024 SAFF Women's Championships and have since missed out on international friendlies.

The comprehensive list of probables includes several new faces across various positions. The goalkeepers named are Payal Basude, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Keisham Melody Chanu, and Moirangthem Monalisha Devi, setting a strong foundation for the team's defence in the upcoming qualifiers.

