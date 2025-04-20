Left Menu

Avesh Khan's Heroics Lead Lucknow Super Giants to Thrilling Victory

Avesh Khan's spectacular final over sealed a narrow victory for Lucknow Super Giants against Rajasthan Royals. Successfully defending nine runs, Khan's three-wicket haul was instrumental in LSG's win. Despite a painful hand injury, his performance ensured Rajasthan's two-run defeat, placing LSG at fourth on the leaderboard.

Avesh Khan. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a nail-biting finish at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants clinched victory over Rajasthan Royals by two runs, thanks to a stellar final over by pacer Avesh Khan. Defending nine runs, Khan's crucial three-wicket haul was pivotal in securing this significant win.

Post-match, Khan confirmed his hand was unharmed despite a painful blow during the final ball. "I'm fine," Khan reassured, downplaying comparisons to Mitchell Starc's recent similar performance. His strategic yorker deliveries were key to his success, he noted.

LSG, opting to bowl first, chased a target set by noteworthy performances from Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni. Despite Rajasthan's strong opening partnerships, Khan's skillful bowling in the closing over secured LSG's fifth win, placing them fourth in the standings, while RR languishes in eighth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

