Sai Kishore's Underutilization Raises Eyebrows in Gujarat Titans' Victory

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has expressed surprise over Gujarat Titans' decision not to utilize spinner Sai Kishore against Delhi Capitals, favoring less experienced Rashid Khan. Rayudu insists Kishore's consistent performance merited more opportunities, particularly under the spin-friendly conditions of the recent match.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Rayudu emphasized the importance of the afternoon game conditions that favored spin bowling, expressing confusion over why Kishore was allotted only a single over, despite his track record. In the sole over, Kishore efficiently conceded only nine runs while dismissing big-hitter Ashutosh Sharma.

Echoing Rayudu's sentiments, former South African wicketkeeper Mark Boucher also found it perplexing that Kishore wasn't leveraged more against batsmen like Axar Patel. He cited Kishore's tactical mindset as advantageous, lamenting the missed opportunities by keeping him limited to just one over. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler's formidable 97* propelled the Gujarat Titans to a commanding win, positioning them atop the league table.

