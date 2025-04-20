Thrilling Debut: Women's Kabaddi Shines in GI-PKL

The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) marked a thrilling debut of women's matches this Saturday, where Telugu Cheetahs, Punjabi Tigress, and Tamil Lioness secured emphatic victories. Taking place at Gurugram University's Multipurpose hall, the league provides a platform for international and Indian players to showcase their kabaddi skills.

Organized by the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association, the GI-PKL has attracted an impressive array of talent from countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Cameroon, and several European nations. Saturday's standout match saw Telugu Cheetahs triumph over Marathi Falcons with a decisive 42-28 victory, supported by a formidable raid and defense strategy.

Punjabi Tigress dominated Bhojpuri Leopardess 41-21, while Tamil Lioness overwhelmed Haryanvi Eagles 44-18, both demonstrating comprehensive superiority in both offensive and defensive plays. The league is set to continue with compelling matches, broadcast live on Sony Sports channels, culminating in the finals on April 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)