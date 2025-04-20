RCB Triumphs with Kohli and Padikkal's Heroics in IPL 2025

In an exhilarating display of cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a seven-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur, aided by sensational half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. This win marks RCB's fifth consecutive away success in IPL 2025, elevating them to third place in the standings with 10 points.

During the chase of 158 runs, RCB initially faced challenges with Arshdeep Singh's early strike against Phil Salt. However, Kohli and Padikkal's formidable partnership steadied the innings, as they amassed 103 runs together, countering both pace and spin with ease. Padikkal's swift fifty came off 30 balls, embedding his prowess in the tournament.

Skipper Rajat Patidar bolstered the chase post-Padikkal's departure, alongside Kohli, who reached his 67th IPL half-century. Despite losing Patidar and a few additional challenges, RCB sealed their triumph thanks to Jitesh Sharma's final six, ending the innings at 159/3. Meanwhile, PBKS's innings capped at 157/6, struggling against RCB's disciplined spin attack led by Krunal Pandya.

(With inputs from agencies.)