Left Menu

RCB Triumphs with Kohli and Padikkal's Heroics in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal's half-centuries steered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a thrilling seven-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025 at Mullanpur. RCB's spinners also restricted PBKS to 157/6, avenging a previous home loss, and moving to third on the points table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:11 IST
RCB Triumphs with Kohli and Padikkal's Heroics in IPL 2025
Virat Kohli (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating display of cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a seven-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur, aided by sensational half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. This win marks RCB's fifth consecutive away success in IPL 2025, elevating them to third place in the standings with 10 points.

During the chase of 158 runs, RCB initially faced challenges with Arshdeep Singh's early strike against Phil Salt. However, Kohli and Padikkal's formidable partnership steadied the innings, as they amassed 103 runs together, countering both pace and spin with ease. Padikkal's swift fifty came off 30 balls, embedding his prowess in the tournament.

Skipper Rajat Patidar bolstered the chase post-Padikkal's departure, alongside Kohli, who reached his 67th IPL half-century. Despite losing Patidar and a few additional challenges, RCB sealed their triumph thanks to Jitesh Sharma's final six, ending the innings at 159/3. Meanwhile, PBKS's innings capped at 157/6, struggling against RCB's disciplined spin attack led by Krunal Pandya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025