India Shines on Day 1 of Asian U-15 and U-17 Boxing Championships

India has commenced its journey at the Asian U-15 and U-17 Boxing Championships with a robust performance on the inaugural day in Amman, Jordan. Showcasing their prowess in the ring, Hardik Dahiya and Rudraksh Singh achieved commanding victories, both winning with unanimous 5-0 scores against opponents from Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia, respectively.

This championship, the first under the banner of Asian Boxing and backed by both the Olympic Council of Asia and World Boxing, is witnessing the participation of a formidable 56-member Indian team, featuring 30 U-15 and 26 U-17 pugilists. The event extends from April 17 to May 1, said an official release by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

The Indian contingent comprises promising young talents across different weight categories, eager to make their mark on the international stage. Their performance in this championship is pivotal for the future of Indian boxing as they engage in bouts with top contenders from across Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)