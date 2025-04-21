Left Menu

India Shines with Silver at ISSF World Cup in Lima

Rudrankksh Patil and Arya Borse clinched silver at the ISSF World Cup in Lima. The duo lost to Norway in the gold medal match. India stands third in the medal tally with three silvers, two golds, and a bronze. Several Indian shooters are in line for potential finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:07 IST
India's Air Rifle Mixed Team players Arya Borse and Rudrankksh Patil (Image: NRAI/ISSF). Image Credit: ANI
Rudrankksh Patil and Arya Borse delivered an impressive performance by securing the silver medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Lima, Peru. Competing at the Las Palmas shooting range, the Indian duo finished second after losing 11-17 to the Norwegian pair of Jon-Hermann Hegg and Jeanette Hegg Duestad on Sunday.

This achievement marks India's third silver in the Lima World Cup, increasing their tally to two golds and a bronze, placing them third in the standings behind China and the United States. Earlier, Patil and Borse demonstrated their prowess with a combined score of 632.5 in the qualifying rounds, marginally trailing the Norwegian table-toppers by just 0.1.

Despite a strong performance, other Indian shooters struggled in different events. In the women's trap, Pragati Dubey narrowly missed the finals, placing seventh. Similarly, in the men's trap, Indian competitors failed to advance. However, hope remains in the women's 25m pistol event as Manu Bhaker, currently second, and Esha Singh, in sixth place, look forward to upcoming rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

