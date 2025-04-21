Joggling Trailblazer: Pune Engineer's Unique Marathon Feat

As the World 10K Bengaluru kicks off on April 27, over 30,000 runners will hit the track, but Ketan Abhonkar, a mechanical engineer turned endurance enthusiast, is poised to capture attention with a rare feat. Abhonkar will undertake the race while joggling, a niche sport that combines juggling three balls while running. His participation marks a significant step as he eyes the prestigious Procam Slam title, which necessitates completing four of India's major distance races within a single season.

Recognized by enthusiasts in over 32 countries, joggling is a demanding discipline requiring both physical stamina and mental precision. Abhonkar, likely India's sole full-marathon joggler, began his running journey in 2015 and has since amassed an impressive tally: six full marathons, over 50 half marathons, and more than 100 10K events. The lockdown era unexpectedly introduced him to juggling, sparking a unique blending of his running and newfound talents.

Abhonkar's dedication has taken him through major Indian races like the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and Tata Ultra Marathon, earning accolades like the Pune Passion Icon and Worldwide Joggler of the Year. His rigorous training involves a mix of running, strength sessions, and cross-training, supported by the Pune Running community. For Abhonkar, joggling transcends physical challenge, offering a meditative escape that he hopes will inspire others to find joy in creative fitness pursuits.

