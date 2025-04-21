Left Menu

Joggling Trailblazer: Pune Engineer's Unique Marathon Feat

Ketan Abhonkar, a mechanical engineer from Pune, is set to highlight the sport of joggling at the World 10K Bengaluru, blending juggling with running. As he vies for the Procam Slam title, Abhonkar's innovative athletic journey showcases endurance and creativity, inspiring others to embrace unique fitness approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:58 IST
Joggling Trailblazer: Pune Engineer's Unique Marathon Feat
Joggler Ketan Abhonkar (Image: World 10K Bengaluru). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the World 10K Bengaluru kicks off on April 27, over 30,000 runners will hit the track, but Ketan Abhonkar, a mechanical engineer turned endurance enthusiast, is poised to capture attention with a rare feat. Abhonkar will undertake the race while joggling, a niche sport that combines juggling three balls while running. His participation marks a significant step as he eyes the prestigious Procam Slam title, which necessitates completing four of India's major distance races within a single season.

Recognized by enthusiasts in over 32 countries, joggling is a demanding discipline requiring both physical stamina and mental precision. Abhonkar, likely India's sole full-marathon joggler, began his running journey in 2015 and has since amassed an impressive tally: six full marathons, over 50 half marathons, and more than 100 10K events. The lockdown era unexpectedly introduced him to juggling, sparking a unique blending of his running and newfound talents.

Abhonkar's dedication has taken him through major Indian races like the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and Tata Ultra Marathon, earning accolades like the Pune Passion Icon and Worldwide Joggler of the Year. His rigorous training involves a mix of running, strength sessions, and cross-training, supported by the Pune Running community. For Abhonkar, joggling transcends physical challenge, offering a meditative escape that he hopes will inspire others to find joy in creative fitness pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025