Rajasthan Royals' Samson Sidelined: Parag Steps Up Amid IPL Challenges

In a significant blow to Rajasthan Royals, captain Sanju Samson will not play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru due to an ongoing side injury, marking his second consecutive absence in the 18th IPL edition. The injury was sustained during a dramatic Super Over loss to Delhi Capitals.

According to a statement by Rajasthan Royals, Samson remains under rehabilitation in Jaipur with selected medical staff accompanying his recovery. The team management is closely monitoring his condition and will decide his return to action on a game-by-game basis. Riyan Parag will once again assume the role of stand-in captain in Samson's absence.

Parag, who has shown leadership earlier in the tournament, has scored 105 runs across four matches at a strike rate of 147.88. Under his guidance, Rajasthan secured a sole victory out of three initial fixtures. Currently positioned eighth, the Royals face an uphill task to improve their standings, with their recent encounter against Lucknow Super Giants reflecting the competitive atmosphere this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)