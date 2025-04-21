Gill's Sizzling Knock Steers Gujarat to Commanding Total

In an exhilarating display of batting prowess, Shubman Gill dazzled with a remarkable 55-ball 90, guiding Gujarat Titans to an imposing total of 198 for 3 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL encounter.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Titans showcased a formidable top-order performance. Gill, exhibiting exceptional class and timing, anchored the innings while fellow opener Sai Sudharsan impressively matched his form with a proactive 52-run contribution.

The KKR bowling attack struggled to make a significant impact, allowing the Titans to establish a commanding position, setting a challenging target for the home team.

