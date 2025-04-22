Kolkata Knight Riders: Struggles at the Top

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane admitted that his team's top-order struggles are costing them dearly this season. This was evident after a lackluster batting performance culminated in a 39-run defeat against Gujarat Titans on Monday.

Chasing a challenging target of 199, KKR's batters faltered, managing just 159/8. Rahane expressed that while a score of 199 was seemingly within reach, persistent issues with opening partnerships have hampered the team's overall performance.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, who anchored his team with a brilliant 90 off 55 balls, was elated with the victory that solidified their top position on the table. Gill emphasized the importance of closing games effectively in such a competitive format.

(With inputs from agencies.)