Dramatic Victory: Go Ahead Eagles Soar to First Dutch KNVB Cup Triumph

Go Ahead Eagles claimed their first KNVB Cup title, beating AZ Alkmaar 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Jari de Busser starred with crucial saves, including two in the shootout. The victory marks their first cup final win since 1965, securing a Europa League spot.

In a historic match that thrilled spectators, Go Ahead Eagles clinched their inaugural Dutch KNVB Cup victory by overcoming AZ Alkmaar 4-2 in a penalty shootout after both teams ended regular time at 1-1.

The match, held at the bustling Feyenoord Stadium, saw goalkeeper Jari de Busser emerge as the hero with remarkable saves during play and the shootout, halting two AZ attempts and setting the stage for Julius Dirksen to net the decisive goal.

Deventer's club, with only a previous final appearance in 1965, now celebrates a coveted European tournament berth. Even amid off-field setbacks, including fan injuries and delay due to fireworks, the Eagles soared to an unprecedented triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

