KKR's Struggles Continue: A Season of Missed Opportunities and Changing Tactics

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have been grappling with persistent batting issues throughout the current IPL season, which were once again highlighted during their home game against Gujarat Titans. Former captain Eoin Morgan expressed that the changes KKR made for this game failed to bear fruit.

KKR's defeat by 39 runs against Gujarat Titans marked their second consecutive loss in the tournament and their third in the last five matches. This season has been particularly tough at home, with three losses in four matches at Eden Gardens.

Morgan pointed out that KKR struggled to build partnerships while chasing a target of 199, finishing at 159 for eight. Praising Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans for his exceptional bowling performance, Morgan emphasized the challenges faced by KKR in comparison to their opponents.

