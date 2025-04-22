Left Menu

Kerala Triumphs in Oman: A Nail-Biting Victory in High-Scoring Thriller

Kerala's senior men's cricket team kicked off their Oman tour with a dramatic four-wicket win over Oman Chairman's XI. Chasing 327, Kerala pulled through with standout performances by Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar, and Shaun Roger. Despite Oman's strong start, Kerala's bowlers and batsmen clinched the match.

Updated: 22-04-2025 10:32 IST
Image Credit: ANI
In a heart-stopping start to their Oman tour, Kerala's senior men's cricket team secured an exhilarating four-wicket victory over Oman Chairman's XI. The match, held on Sunday, witnessed high drama as Kerala chased down a formidable target of 327 with just five balls remaining, according to a release from Kerala Cricket Association.

Batting first, Oman Chairman's XI made a robust start, thanks to openers Jatinder Singh and Aamir Kaleem, who mounted a solid 137-run partnership. Jatinder Singh earned accolades for his outstanding innings of 150 runs off 136 balls, while Aamir contributed a valuable 73 runs from 68 deliveries.

In response, Kerala started judiciously with Rohan Kunnummal and Ahmad Imran. Following early setbacks, Kunnummal led with a composed 122 off 109 balls, and Salman Nizar provided critical support with 87 runs. Shaun Roger's 56 helped steer the team to victory. Kerala's next match is on April 23. (ANI)

