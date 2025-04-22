Shivam Dube's Inspiring Support for Young Tamil Athletes

In a commendable initiative that underlines the nurturing of young talent, India all-rounder Shivam Dube made headlines on Tuesday by pledging Rs 70,000 to ten aspiring athletes in Tamil Nadu. The announcement took place during the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists' Association's awards and scholarships ceremony.

Dube, who contributes significantly to Chennai Super Kings, announced his generous contribution in addition to the Rs 30,000 scholarship already provided by the TNSJA. He shared his thoughts on encouraging young athletes to pursue their dreams and make India proud of their achievements.

Highlighting the importance of nurturing young talent, Dube added that despite the seemingly small size of such awards, they serve as critical motivators. The event also saw the participation of CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, further adding to its significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)