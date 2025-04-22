Bumrah and Mandhana Shine as Wisden's Leading Cricketers
Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana have been honored as Wisden's Leading Men's and Women's Cricketers respectively for their outstanding 2024 performances. Bumrah took 71 wickets in Tests and 15 in the T20 World Cup. Mandhana scored 1659 runs, including four ODI hundreds, setting multiple records.
In a remarkable acknowledgment of their impactful performances in 2024, Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana have been awarded the titles of Leading Men's and Women's Cricketers in the World by Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.
Bumrah, 31, was lauded for his extraordinary feat of 71 Test wickets during the 2024 season at an impressive average of 14.92, making him the first Test bowler with 200 wickets at such an economy.
Mandhana, 28, achieved unprecedented success by scoring 1659 runs across formats, including four ODI hundreds, marking her as Wisden's Leading Women's Cricketer for the second time.
