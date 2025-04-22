Left Menu

Dominant Display: Delhi Capitals Cruise to Victory Over Lucknow Super Giants

Delhi Capitals triumphed over Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match, winning by eight wickets. Key performances included half-centuries from Abishek Porel and KL Rahul. Delhi's bowlers restricted Lucknow to 159/6, setting the stage for a successful chase completed in just 17.5 overs.

Updated: 22-04-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:04 IST
In a commanding display, the Delhi Capitals clinched a decisive eight-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants in a recent IPL match. Openers Abishek Porel and KL Rahul delivered stellar performances, both scoring crucial half-centuries. Their efforts laid the foundation for a seamless chase against Lucknow's 159/6.

KL Rahul, in outstanding form, also reached the remarkable milestone of 5,000 IPL runs during his unbeaten 57-run stint. The Capitals' innings was anchored by their top-order batsmen who effectively dismantled Lucknow's bowling attack, achieving the target in just 17.5 overs.

Earlier, Delhi's bowlers, particularly Mukesh Kumar and Mitchell Starc, were instrumental in restricting LSG's score. Despite Aiden Markram's and Mitchell Marsh's notable contributions, Lucknow ended their innings at a subpar 159, paving the way for Delhi's comprehensive victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

