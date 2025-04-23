Sri Lanka Cricket Team Makes Sweeping Changes Before Tri-Series
Sri Lanka announced significant changes in their 17-member squad for the upcoming Tri-Series against India and South Africa, adding eight new players. Veteran Chamari Athapaththu continues as captain while Malki Madara receives a maiden ODI call-up. The series begins at the R Premadasa Stadium, with the final on May 11.
Sri Lanka has announced a revamped 17-member squad for the forthcoming Tri-Series against cricket giants India and South Africa, marking considerable changes to their ODI lineup.
In response to their recent series loss to New Zealand, the team has introduced eight new players. Chamari Athapaththu retains her role as leader, while promising talent Malki Madara has been brought into the ODI squad for the first time.
The tournament is set to kick off on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium, with Sri Lanka set to clash against India in their opening match. The tournament finale will take place on May 11.
