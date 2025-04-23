Left Menu

Sri Lanka Cricket Team Makes Sweeping Changes Before Tri-Series

Sri Lanka announced significant changes in their 17-member squad for the upcoming Tri-Series against India and South Africa, adding eight new players. Veteran Chamari Athapaththu continues as captain while Malki Madara receives a maiden ODI call-up. The series begins at the R Premadasa Stadium, with the final on May 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:48 IST
Sri Lanka Cricket Team Makes Sweeping Changes Before Tri-Series
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has announced a revamped 17-member squad for the forthcoming Tri-Series against cricket giants India and South Africa, marking considerable changes to their ODI lineup.

In response to their recent series loss to New Zealand, the team has introduced eight new players. Chamari Athapaththu retains her role as leader, while promising talent Malki Madara has been brought into the ODI squad for the first time.

The tournament is set to kick off on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium, with Sri Lanka set to clash against India in their opening match. The tournament finale will take place on May 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025