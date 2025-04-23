Instinct-Driven Strategies Lift Mumbai Indians in IPL Showdown

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya emphasized the role of instinctive strategies in their recent seven-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. The captain's bold decision to have Deepak Chahar bowl his entire spell early proved effective, as MI restricted SRH to a low score.

Chahar, with precise bowling figures, alongside Trent Boult, dismantled the top order, leaving SRH reeling at 13 for 4. The victory, propelled by former captain Rohit Sharma's second consecutive half-century, marked MI's fourth successive triumph, propelling them to third place on the points table.

Pandya expressed satisfaction with the win but warned against complacency, noting areas still needing improvement. Player of the Match Boult lauded Chahar's performance, underscoring the significance of adapting to different game scenarios, echoing SRH skipper Pat Cummins' sentiments on their misaligned strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)